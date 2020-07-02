Kahului motorcycle crash hospitalizes man, 43, in critical condition

Maui police responded to a near-fatal motorcycle crash early today on East Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului.
The crash occurred at about 12:25 a.m. on East Kamehameha at the intersection of Puunene Avenue.
Police said a 43-year-old man was operating a 1998 Yamaha V Star motorcycle and heading southwest on East Kamehameha when he collided with the concrete curbing of a traffic island, then struck a traffic signal pole.
The man, who has no local address, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police believe speed may have been a factor, based on a preliminary investigation, but do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were involved.
An investigation is ongoing.
