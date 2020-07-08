Hawaii’s coronavirus testing capability to be reduced in half after mainland company cuts off supplies

One of Hawaii’s largest COVID-19 testing laboratories has been cut off from its mainland supplier of chemicals needed to continue to run tests locally due to a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

That means the state’s testing capacity has been cut in half to about 2,500 tests per day from 5,000, said Dr. Scott Miscovich, who is leading broad testing efforts across the islands.

He informed Honolulu City Council members today that Diagnostic Laboratory Services will no longer receive reagents and other supplies from Roche, one of the largest manufacturers of equipment and supplies for COVID-19 testing.

The company has been forced to direct their supplies to hospitals in states where the intensive care units are being overrun, he said.

“Roche basically just cut them off. With the surge on the mainland they’re steering towards their big customers … these massive health systems,” Miscovich said. “We just had our testing capabilities cut in half.”

The remaining labs, including Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii, are working together to address the state’s testing needs, especially the most critical, hospitalized patients, he added.

DLS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The set back comes as the state prepares to lift quarantine restrictions on trans-Pacific tourists who test negative for COVID-19 and as public schools prepare to open to thousands of students in August.

“We don’t want to scare the public. We still are able to address our testing needs currently in the state and plans are being made to increase our capacity,” Miscovich said. “Unfortunately, this may cause the return of the results to be multiple days instead of the 24-hour turnaround.”