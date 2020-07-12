Hawaii counts 21 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,220

Hawaii health officials reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,220.

Today’s new cases include 19 on Oahu, and one each on the Big Island and Maui, according to the Hawaii Department of Health’s daily tally. Officials also said that “as a result of updated information,” one case from Honolulu was removed from the Oahu and statewide tallies.

On Saturday, officials announced 42 new cases, which was the highest daily increase so far in Hawaii.

As of today, 311 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 890 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” about 73% of those infected. Eighteen new release cases — 15 on Oahu and one each on Maui, Kauai and the Big Island — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll remains at 19. Thirteen of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Gov. David Ige and the four county mayors last week discussed a possible delay to the governor’s plan to allow travelers who test negative for COVID-19 to forego the 14-day quarantine for trans-Pacific arrivals, starting Aug 1. The reassessment of Ige’s plan comes after a surge in infection cases both locally and on many states on the mainland in recent weeks.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 923 on Oahu, 134 in Maui County, 101 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 19 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 125 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 124 hospitalizations within the state, 95 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 642 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 119 patients released. Hawaii County officials say the Big Island has eight active infections, while Kauai County has five.

Of the 95,170 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just over 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,250 new test results in today’s tally.