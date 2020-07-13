Man, 28, dies in pedestrian accident on Maui

A 28-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle in Kahului Sunday night.

He has been identified as Nelsin Naich, according to police.

The collision occurred on Kahului Beach Road near the intersection of Kaahumanu Avenue shortly after 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a 2014 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 39-year-old Kahului man was traveling southeast on Kahului Beach Road when the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian later identified as Naich was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision, police added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota driver and his two passengers did not sustain any injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated speed was not a factor. Police said it’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the sixth traffic-related fatality in Maui County this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.