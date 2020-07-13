comscore VIDEO: Businessman Rick Blangiardi joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Businessman Rick Blangiardi joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies / Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

  • DENNIS ODA / STAR-ADVERTISER Recently retired TV executive Rick Blangiardi formally announced his candidacy for mayor at the Old Stadium Park on Feb. 12.

    DENNIS ODA / STAR-ADVERTISER

    Recently retired TV executive Rick Blangiardi formally announced his candidacy for mayor at the Old Stadium Park on Feb. 12.

Businessman Rick Blangiardi joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii, this morning, this morning and took viewer questions.

Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates. Here is the lineup:

July 6 – Colleen Hanabusa

July 8 – Mufi Hannemann

July 13 – Rick Blangiardi

July 15 – Choon James

July 20 – Keith Amemiya

July 22 – Kym Pine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
3 more Hawaii residents with coronavirus die bringing statewide death toll to 22
Next Story
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches
Looking Back

Scroll Up