2020 Election: Harry Kim

Name on ballot:

Harry Kim

Running for:

Hawaii mayor

Political party:

non-partisan

Campaign website:

https://www.harrykimformayor.com/

Current occupation:

Mayor

Age:

80

Previous job history:

Teacher; Law Enforcement Assistance Administration (LEAA); Civil Defense Administrator; Mayor

Previous elected office, if any:

Mayor, Hawaii County (2000-2008; 2016-2020)

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

45+ years of public service; BS in Education; MS in Economics. Love of the people and place – Hawaii.

What will be your top priority if elected?

A promise was made from the beginning that there will be no other agenda, except to work and provide the best service possible and to gain the trust that your government is of fairness and integrity.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

The County Government of Hawaii declared a state of emergency on February 28, 2020 to address this issue and identified it as the highest priority. Task Forces to focus on specific issues were developed in March and work by the Task Forces will continue as needed. The protection of the community’s health is a continuous one and the issues range from prevention to recovery. Program changes will be made as necessary. On this day, the Task Force headed by the Hawaii Fire Department will work with the Premier Medical Group to test all staff members of the Kona Community Hospital as two staff members were identified as positive of the virus. Preventive actions also include 7 days a week of disinfecting, spraying at 7 days a week of information updates.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

The County Government is directing funds where possible to help by:

1. Farmers – purchase of crops (food service programs)

2. CARE Funds

a. Non-profits – mainly food programs

b. Grant programs

c. Development of one stop centers to channel people to services

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should the county government’s role be in the process?

Yes.

The County’s role will be defined by the State of Hawaii. The position of the Mayor should be clearly stated.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

It is not of reforming policing but the belief that are of the most successful programs in Hawaii of community relationships in the community policing officers (CPO). This has been a pet project from the days of school relations officer programs back in the years of early 1970’s (LEAA). This CPO program should be expanded.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

From the start of my involvement in politics, a decision was made to stand by this and therefore never had a fundraiser, never accepted more than $10 from any contributor and never had a campaign organization. I pledge to work every day to earn your trust and to work every day to make you proud of your government.