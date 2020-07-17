2020 Election: Taylor J Smith

Name on ballot:

Taylor J Smith

Running for:

U.S. House – District I

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

No answer submitted

Current occupation:

Marine Machinery Mechanic

Age:

27

Previous job history:

U.S. Navy Machinist Mate – Submarines

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

The only qualification to represent the people is a willingness to, and currently you have a major lack of representation of the people’s will at the federal level.

What will be your top priority if elected?

If elected, my top priority is to represent the will of the working class to shift the balance of power from the corporation and special interest group to the community as a whole.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

Efforts need to be made to learn from our mistakes, additional funding needs to be allocated to preparation and planning of future viruses.

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

A lot of stimulus has been disseminated by the current Congress, time is needed to see how effective it was and if more is needed, however individuals have been bearing an unfair burden with insane lag times on unemployment claims throughout the United States. The vast increase in unemployment was not one the system was built to handle, and I think proper planning could have prevented a majority of the hardships put on individuals.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

I would like to say that the budget could be balanced exclusively through cutting frivolous federal spending but the magnitude of the issue is such that spending cuts alone will not fix the issue. The last time US debt was close to its current ratio in comparison to GDP was in the 40s at the tail end of WWII and if you look to a path back the 50s and 60s provide a strong framework the answer will inevitably be heavy taxes on the rich and high income. I think care should be given to timing though and the next two years might not be the right time if recession is impending.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

Divisions will end naturally when poor people become people in the eyes of the government, to that end the time has come to stop electing lawyers, doctors, or engineers, who have never been to a public school, we need to start electing from the common man, the goal of my candidacy is to give people representation from the working class not just another millionaire pretending he has your best interests at heart. No other candidate in this race knows anything about a hard days work or the struggles of the common man.

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Ending qualified immunity and holding police accountable for their actions is extremely necessary, if elected I will push for criminal justice reform.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Renewable energy increases in the last 30 years have done nothing to decrease the amount of carbon dioxide going into the environment. It has only slowed the increase, the only viable option is heavy investments in nuclear energy, we aren’t blessed with infinite time to act and if partisan gridlock continues on this issue it will only be to the detriment of all people.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

No answer submitted