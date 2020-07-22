Los Angeles-based Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A senior Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant based in Los Angeles died last night after testing positive for the coronavirus in California.

Jeff Kurtzman was diagnosed earlier this month with COVID-19, Hawaiian President and CEO Peter Ingram wrote in a message to employees.

Kurtzman joined the airline in 1986 and over the past three decades had become well known for his “passion for discovering new places, people and cultures; his terrific sense of humor and knack for easy conversation; and his caring heart,” he wrote. “He embodied the values of aloha and malama that we hold dear.”

On July 13, there was a cluster of 16 coronavirus cases among Hawaiian airline staff members exposed at a training session where “physical distancing was not practiced and masks were optional,” according to the state Department of Health. Those employees then exposed eight household members who tested positive. A positive case who attended the work training sparked clusters at two Oahu gyms with 20 positive cases.

“None of these cases knew they were positive when they unintentionally infected others,” said DOH spokeswoman Janice Okubo. “At the airline training session and at both gyms there was inconsistent or no use of masks and physical distancing. That’s why we all need to wear masks and practice physical distancing as if we were positive.”

“Our Flight Attendant union is heartbroken with the loss of our flying partner who is well-respected, loved, and a long-time part of our flying family,” said Joni Kashiwai, president of the union that represents Hawaiian Airlines employees. “We are putting in place a support system for any Flight Attendant affected by this tragic loss, while also rededicating ourselves to fight for safety in the skies and throughout aviation. Tonight, our hearts are with the family of our beloved flying partner and we offer our deepest condolences to them.”

Ingram said the company is following up with employees recovering from the virus.

“We are reminded every day that this virus is serious and highly transmissible,” he said. “We have strengthened the mandates and protocols governing how we interact with each other at our facilities and I urge us all to continue to practice the utmost vigilance.”