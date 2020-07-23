Already a major Category 3 storm, Douglas could strengthen today and reach Hawaii as a hurricane

Douglas remained maintained its strength overnight as a Category 3 hurricane and could possibly get even stronger today.

A 5 a.m. today, Douglas was located about 1,335 miles east-southeast of Hilo and packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph while moving west-northwest at 20 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Douglas is expected to continue on its current track for the next few days with a gradual increase in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

“Some strengthening is possible today before a gradual weakening starts on Friday and continues through the weekend,” the CPHC said.

Douglas is forecast to reach Hawaii Sunday morning and it is increasingly likely it could still be a hurricane when it arrives, weather officials said.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

