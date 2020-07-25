6 teens injured, 2 critically, in fiery vehicle crash in Laie

Six teens were injured, two of them critically, in a fiery vehicle crash about midnight Friday in Laie.

Three ambulances responded to the crash near Gunstock Ranch on Kamehameha Highway and found an overturned small sedan in flames, according to the city’s Emergency Medical Services. Six teens were outside the vehicle but all were injured.

EMS said the sedan, traveling at an unknown rate of speed, swiped a truck, hit a pole, rolled over a guardrail and was engulfed in flames.

Paramedics treated and transported two critically injured teens — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female — to a hospital. Four other teens — two males ages 19 and 18, and two females ages 17 and 18 — were treated and taken to a hospital in serious conditions, EMS personnel said.