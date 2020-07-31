4 more Oahu firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Four additional firefighters — three assigned to the Hawaii Kai fire station and one to the Moanalua fire station — have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

On Wednesday, HFD first announced that a firefighter from the Hawaii Kai station had tested positive, followed by news on Thursday that a second firefighter there had tested positive as well.

Both were placed on leave, and are in self-isolation, while all personnel at the Hawaii Kai station were instructed to self-quarantine.

These additional four firefighters have also been placed on leave, while affected personnel from the Moanalua station will self-quarantine.

Peronnel will be redistributed to maintain coverage for the affected areas.

HFD said it is currently working with the city’s Infectious Disease Officer, who is monitoring the situation very closely.

“The HFD continues to ensure that all guidelines are being followed and is taking measures to prevent further spread,” said HFD in a news release. “We hope for a complete and speedy recovery for all affected employees.”