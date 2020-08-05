Hawaii football now planning 10-game schedule beginning Sept. 26

The University of Hawaii football team is planning a 10-game schedule beginning Sept. 26 this fall under an “adjusted” framework announced today by the Mountain West Conference.

Following a meeting of its Board of Directors today, the league said its 12 members will each play an eight-game conference schedule with the option to play two additional games against non-conference competition, COVID-19 conditions permitting.

That means six home games and four road contests for the Rainbow Warriors.

UH is currently scheduled to debut Sept. 26 against Robert Morris, a Football Championship Subdivision team from Pennsylvania, at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors’ other out-of-conference game is Oct. 10 against New Mexico State, also at Aloha Stadium.

UH had originally been scheduled to play a full 13-game regular season schedule but when the Pac-12 announced last month that it was going to a conferences games only schedule, Arizona, UCLA and Oregon dropped out.

Additionally, Fordham of the Patriot League pulled out and was replaced by Robert Morris.

The conference championship game would be played Dec. 5, 12 or 19, if possible.

The Mountain West also said it plans to hold competition in women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.

UH is a member of the Big West Conference in those sports. The Big West announced earlier that it was postponing competition in those sports until 2021.

The MWC said its decisions are, “designed to allow additional time to monitor ongoing developments related to the status of the COVID-19 virus, continue all necessary preparations for the potential return to competition and retain the opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their respective sports.

“The MW’s revised fall sports plan will align with the requirements announced today by the NCAA Board of Governors. It will also continue to be evaluated in the context of the virus status on member institution campuses and within the respective communities, and will be subject to directives from local, state and federal leaders. Should further modifications become necessary, including delay or cancellation of competition, the MW Board of Directors is prepared to do so. “