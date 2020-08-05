Hawaii High School Athletic Association postpones fall sports season to 2021

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association has announced the postponement of the fall sports season to January of 2021.

The HHSAA board and Start Date Committee met this afternoon. The recent daily spike in COVID-19 cases at record numbers — there were 173 more today — has caused concern at the state level. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said today that Gov. David Ige could likely establish a 30-day lockdown as early as today.

“It has been difficult,” HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun said.

Affected fall sports are cheerleading, cross country, football, and girls volleyball. The HHSAA said today that air riflery and bowling, classified as low-risk sports with the implementation of safety guidelines, are slated to proceed in the fall as scheduled.

The blueprint for the new schedule isn’t clear.

“It is to be determined and evaluated,” Chun added.

Chun said the HHSAA’s decision was not based on Lt. Green’s forewarning. The HHSAA made its announcement this afternoon on its website and via email.

“No, we made this decision on Monday,” Chun said. “As a parent, coach, and administrator, I am extremely disappointed like most of them. I am hopeful, we as a community do what we need to do to flatten the curve so our student-athletes can play again.”