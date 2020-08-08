Newcomers Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya on top of early Honolulu mayoral returns

It may be the night for first-time candidates.

Initial primary election returns on Oahu show former television executive Rick Blangiardi and fellow businessman Keith Amemiya likely to advance to a one-on-one battle in November to win the Honolulu mayor’s seat.

The two rookie candidates are the two top vote-getters among a field of 15 candidates with three veteran politicos behind them: former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, City Councilwoman Kym Pine and former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann.

A Hawaii Poll survey three weeks ago had Blangiardi with support from 21% of those polled, Hanabusa with 20%, Amemiya with 13%, Hannemann with 10%, Pine with 9%, and a whopping 20% undecided. Another, more recent poll, showed the same top three candidates.

The 2020 mayor campaign has been dominated by the argument over who best can lead Oahu out of the COVID-19 pandemic. A sub-theme has been experience, something touted by Hanabusa, Pine and Hannemann, versus fresh perspectives as trumpted by Blangiardi and Amemiya.

The pandemic and the social distancing requirements imposed as safety measures caused candidates to tear up the traditional campaigning playbook of fundraisers, coffee hours and door-to-door canvassing. For the most part, the major candidates stuck to broadcast, online and print advertisements, “virtual fundraisers” and relying on their performances in forums and debates held on Zoom and other online platforms.

The first-place finisher in the primary isn’t always the eventual winner. Eight years ago,

In what is the state’s first all-mail election, Honolulu voters have already set a record. By the end of day Friday, city Elections Division officials had already received 248,896 ballot envelopes, eclipsing the previous record of 225,306 total votes cast on Oahu in the 1994 primary.

Under the Honolulu City Charter, the first-place finisher in a city race can win outright in the primary and avoid a general election runoff by capturing more than 50% of votes cast, excluding blank and spoiled votes. Otherwise, the two top finishers need to gear up for a Nov. 3 general election.

Current Mayor Kirk Caldwell is finishing up his second, four-year term and is barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

Blangiardi, 73, retired as general manager of Hawaii News Now in January and immediately began talking about running for mayor. He’s touted his decade experience coupled with his work with myriad nonprofits as positives, and talked about the need bring a new leadership style to Honolulu Hale.

To date Blangiardi has not provided too many details on his positions on various issues, often stating that he will hire the right people for key posts and then make decisions based on what he learns. One area where he hasn’t been shy about is the city’s troubled $9 billion rail project. Among the top five candidates, Blangiardi has appeared to be the most willing to stop the project if the city is forced to raise more money.

Blangiardi has the support of former Mayor Linda Lingle and a few unions, most notably the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

Amemiya, 54, is best known as the executive director of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association from 1998-2010. An attorney by trade, he has been senior vice president of Island Holdings, a company that includes subsidiaries Island Insurance and Atlas Insurance Agency.

Amemiya represents a contradiction of sorts. Like Blangiardi, a first-time candidate, Amemiya said he brings a fresh perspective and he is the second youngest of the top five candidates. But it’s also been clear that Amemiya is close to a number key Democratic figures including former Island Holdings colleagues Colbert Matsumoto and Duane Kurisu.

Amemiya appears to have captured a large, if not the greatest share of union endorsements, including key ones from the Hawaii Government Employees Association, the United Public Workers and the Plumbers and Fitters UA Local 675.

Hanabusa, 69, is a labor attorney by trade. She has the broadest range of political experience. She served in Congress twice, from 2011-2015 and then from 2016-2019. She then made an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Gov. David Ige, a fellow Democrat.

Prior to that, Hanabusa served in the state Senate representing the Waianae Coast from 1999 to 2010. She was elected Senate president in 2009 and held that position until she left to go to Congress. At the city level, Hana­busa was appointed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell in June 2015 to serve on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and served 10 months before resigning to run for Congress.

Hanabusa said her experience and contacts will make it easier for her to work with the state and federal governments.

She has the support of the Hawaii State Teachers Association and the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 368.

Pine, 49, pointed out to voters that she is the only candidate currently working in City Hall. Before serving two, four-year terms representing West Oahu, she served four terms in the state House of Representatives.

A support of Caldwell early in his administration, Pine has lately become more of a critic on his handling of rail, the Department of Planning and Permitting and the pandemic.

While a supporter of rail, Pine said the Federal Transit Administration should take over direct oversight of the troubled project.

A one-time Republican, she left the party after Donald Trump was elected president.

Hannemann, 66, served as Honolulu mayor from 2005-2010 and is currently chief executive officer and president of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.

Arguing that he was the only candidate who truly knows what the job entails, his theme was “If you put me back in my old job, I will put you back in yours.”

He has now lost four straight elections. He was defeated in a 2010 governor’s race, the 2012 Congressional contest and the 2014 gubernatorial race.

Hannemann had the support of several unions, including Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996.

Others in the race included Realtor and community advocate Choon James, former state Rep. William “Bud” Stonebraker and former state Sen. John Carroll.