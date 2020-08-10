Hawaii football season is over after Mountain West cancelation

For the first time since 1961, the University of Hawaii will not play a fall varsity football season.

The Mountain West Conference is canceling its fall football season, announcing an “indefinite postponement of all scheduled fall sports” and, with it, UH’s schedule, the conference and school confirmed.

The move comes five days after the MWC Board of Directors had announced an “adjusted” schedule for its 12-teams of up to 12 games each.

“We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place, however, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement.

The Rainbow Warriors had been scheduled to open their 2020 season Sept. 26 against Robert Morris University at Aloha Stadium

The MWC said it will, “begin to explore the feasibility of rescheduling fall sports competition, including the possibility of those sports competing in the spring, and develop options for consideration. Athletically-related activities and training opportunities for enrolled student-athletes will also be evaluated consistent with NCAA legislation and guidance, as well as state, local and campus parameters.”

Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first of the 10 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision conferences to announce a postponement of its season.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten are also said to be considering canceling fall football and their decisions could come as soon at Tuesday.

As an independent, UH dropped varsity football after the 1960 season and brought it back in 1962. It offered only “club” football in 1961.