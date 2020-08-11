Jeff Hall out as University of Hawaii sand volleyball head coach

Jeff Hall has become the first University of Hawaii coaching victim of the COVID-19 financial fallout. He is being replaced as the sand volleyball head coach, the athletic department said today.

Women’s indoor volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow will oversee both programs, athletic director David Matlin said. Indoor associate coach Angelica Ljungqvist will replace Hall and assume the title of head beach volleyball coach.

Hall led the Rainbow Wahine to the NCAA Volleyball National Championship Tournament in each of his five years heading the Sand ‘Bows.

Evan Silberstein will remain as an assistant beach coach.

“This is the model that was in place when the beach program began,” Matlin said. “We moved away from it to allow both programs to have separate staffs, but it is just not feasible anymore.”

“I am very saddened by the news and I feel for Jeff and his family,” Ah Mow said in a release.

“We’re very proud of the job he has done and the student-athletes he has developed in the program,” Matlin said in a statement.