City spokesman says no coronavirus cases tied to late-July employee gathering at Honolulu Hale

A retirement party held at Honolulu Hale is believed have been the source of an outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases in the city hall building, state health officials reported today.

“An employee potluck at Honolulu Hale is a potential transmission source for 11 cases of illness among City and County of Honolulu workers,” the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center said in a release.

City spokesman Alexander Zannes, however, said this afternoon that no positive cases have been linked to anyone who attended the “retirement meet and greet” late last month.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell shut down Honolulu Hale to the public effective Tuesday after he announced Monday that he learned that morning of a cluster of 11 employees, including one person from his personal administrative staff.

City officials said Monday that they knew of 49 positive cases among city employees who work around the island. Of those, they said, nine came from the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services.

A flier obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser said a farewell party was to take place in the building on July 24 for a longtime employee in the Purchasing Division, which is an arm of the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services. Bentos were being offered for 10. “Let’s have fun under the sun,” the flier said.

Zannes said today, “It was outside, with physical distancing. Food was pre-packaged, staff monitored distancing.”

The Purchasing Division is on the first floor, Diamond Head side of Honolulu Hale. During normal times, the office is where contractors obtain information about upcoming bids, drop off their bids or proposals, and may be present for the opening of bids.

Zannes said 474 city employees from Honolulu Hale as well as the nearby Mission Memorial building and the Frank Fasi Municipal Building tested at a makeshift testing station in the Honolulu Hale courtyard on Monday.

Among those tested were Caldwell and himself, Zannes said. Both came back negative, he said.

The city will not release additional information, including how many people tested positive, “until all the results are in and all employees have been informed,” Zannes said. The testing was not mandatory for employees.

Scores of people showed up at Honolulu Hale last week to vote or drop off their votes by Saturday’s 7 p.m. primary election deadline.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, who headed the Premier Medical Group team that conducted testing Monday at City Hall, said he did not believe anyone from the public who showed up for voting last week was exposed to anyone with the coronavirus while there, and that he did not think they need to be tested.

On Aug. 3, Caldwell issued an executive order banning indoor and outdoor social gatherings on Oahu of more than 10 people due to the surge on COVID-19 cases on Oahu.