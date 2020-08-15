Rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates concert rescheduled to spring 2021

The Daryl Hall & John Oates concert, which was postponed to October at the Blaisdell Arena due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been rescheduled for spring of next year.

Originally planned for March 27, the duo’s performance was moved to Oct. 23. The show has been rescheduled to April 23, 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

If ticket holders are not able to attend on the new date, they may request a refund which will be valid for 30 days beginning on Aug. 10. Tickets purchased directly from the box office will be refunded there.

Visit blaisdellcenter.com for more information.

The announcement comes just a month after Mariah Carey canceled her November concert, which was previously postponed, at the Blaisdell Arena.

With six No. 1 hits and 16 top 10 singles, Hall & Oates has been named Billboard’s most successful rock duo.