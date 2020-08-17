Body found on remote Puna road; foul play suspected

Hawaii County police detectives believe injuries found on a body discovered this morning in Puna are suspicious, and they suspect foul play.
Police said the body found today on an unpaved roadway in a remote area of Eden Roc subdivision is that of a male, but no age was given.
Puna patrol officers responded at 10:26 a.m. after receiving the report of the body.
Detectives responded and investigated the scene. They discovered suspicious injuries, and have classified the case as a coroner’s inquest, police said.
Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
The body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and a death pronouncement was made at 3:20 pm today.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Scotty Aloy at (808) 961-2375 or email him at scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.