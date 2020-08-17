Body found on remote Puna road; foul play suspected

Hawaii County police detectives believe injuries found on a body discovered this morning in Puna are suspicious, and they suspect foul play.

Police said the body found today on an unpaved roadway in a remote area of Eden Roc subdivision is that of a male, but no age was given.

Puna patrol officers responded at 10:26 a.m. after receiving the report of the body.

Detectives responded and investigated the scene. They discovered suspicious injuries, and have classified the case as a coroner’s inquest, police said.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and a death pronouncement was made at 3:20 pm today.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Scotty Aloy at (808) 961-2375 or email him at scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.