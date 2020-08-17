Brush fire closes section of road between Schofield and Waialua

Honolulu police have closed a section of Kaukonahua Road today due to a brush fire.
Police shut down the road between Kamananui Road and Thompson Corner — between Schofield Barracks and Waialua — sometime before 7:40 a.m.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
