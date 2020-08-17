comscore Brush fire closes section of road between Schofield and Waialua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brush fire closes section of road between Schofield and Waialua

  • Today

Honolulu police have closed a section of Kaukonahua Road today due to a brush fire.

Police shut down the road between Kamananui Road and Thompson Corner — between Schofield Barracks and Waialua — sometime before 7:40 a.m.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

