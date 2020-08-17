Off the News: Putting tourists behind a geofence

The travel industry is exploring a way to bring back tourists, even if the waivers from 14-day quarantines are delayed beyond Sept. 1. “Geofencing” may be one solution.

Some Hawaii island resorts are already checking out geofencing technology. It doesn’t track the visitors’ exact locations as GPS does, but can detect when they leave the resort boundary.

Even so, wandering through the huge resorts for two weeks might feel something like freedom. Plus, resorts will like all that on-site spending. Win-win.

Less foot traffic on UH campuses

Plenty of COVID-19 public health protections for social distancing will be in place when the University of Hawaii’s fall semester starts next Monday, but there will be minimal foot traffic on its 10 campuses. Due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the UH, which already planned for mainly online instruction, has asked faculty and students to reduce in-person coursework as much as possible.

So, it’s likely that the only UH classes starting with in-person instruction will be those that really need it, such as clinical experiences, science labs, art studios and career and technical education workshops. Let’s hope the spring semester brings more on-campus options.