Duke’s OceanFest celebrates ‘Duke’s Day’ Monday

Duke’s OceanFest’s live events were cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but the organization is asking people to join them Monday in a campaign to remember its namesake Duke Kahanamoku.

“Duke’s Day” marks what would have been Kahanamoku’s 13oth birthday.

Kahanamoku, who was born Aug. 24, 1890, and died Jan. 22, 1968, was a Native Hawaiian who at one time was known as the world’s fastest swimmer. A born waterman, he won six Olympic medals, including three gold medals in swimming. He was also a champion canoe paddler and steersman and was known as the “Father of International Surfing,” a sport he spread throughout the world on his many goodwill tours.

Here’s how the campaign works: Invite your family, friends, and colleagues to safely participate in an activity Duke enjoyed like surfing, paddle boarding, swimming, volleyball, water polo, canoe riding, and more.

Like, comment and share on your social media channels your experience in celebrating “Duke’s Day” and encourage others to do the same.

Follow and Tag Us: #DukesDay2020 @DukesOceanFest #DukesOceanFest.

For more information visit @DukesOceanFest or email info@dukesoceanfest.com.