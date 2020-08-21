comscore Second member of University of Hawaii women’s basketball program tests positive for COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Second member of University of Hawaii women’s basketball program tests positive for COVID-19

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
A second member of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19, this one residing in student housing, the school announced today.

UH said the member, who it did not name, is asymptomatic and currently in isolation at an off-campus location.

The case was discovered through contact tracing after the team was tested and instructed to self quarantine on Monday following a positive test of another member.

UH said the state Department of Health has been notified, and “those who were in close contact in student housing were tested and are being monitored in self-quarantine. The remainder of the contract tracing exposures at student housing tested negative.”

