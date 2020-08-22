Letters: Open restrooms for all who need them; Private tennis clubs have control of play; Contact tracing shows dishonesty of officials

Why are restrooms closed and the toilets wrapped and chained?

People who are using the beach and the homeless have nowhere to go. The insensitivity and stupidity of the mayor and governor are over the top on this issue.

Taking away the dignity of our people is unacceptable.

Where are they supposed to go? Better to leave waste on the streets? On top of everything, why make us suffer unnecessarily?

In a drive from Laie to Dillingham, I was not allowed to use a restroom, as all businesses said they were not allowed to let me use their facilities, and public restrooms at parks and beaches had their toilets locked up.

It made for an uncomfortable and dangerous drive.

Some common sense here, please.

Lincoln Whang

Hauula

Private tennis clubs have control of play

The recent announcement by Mayor Kirk Caldwell is a setback for those who make a living in the tennis industry.

Tennis is a social activity and it’s difficult to enforce congregating and gatherings on the courts. When asked why private tennis clubs were not allowed to reopen, the mayor implied that private and public facilities are the same.

They are not the same. Private clubs have total control of play. Players must abide by the rules and leave the facility as soon as play is over. All measures making tennis safe to play are practiced at private facilities.

In a recent COVID-19 risk assessment chart, tennis is rated at Level 2, a low-risk activity. My hope is that our leaders will reconsider reopening private tennis clubs.

Randy A. Kop

Past president, United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) Hawaii

Contact tracing shows dishonesty of officials

Why did our government leaders lie to us about contact tracing? If they had so many trained contact tracers, why didn’t they employ them? I have become numb to the lies the head of our nation has spewed out endlessly, but I believed our own local government had more integrity. Apparently not.

After the Katherine and Louis Kealoha debacle, our community is yearning for more honesty and truth. Our leaders should realize that lying to us degrades any small trust the population has in government, and will undercut people’s willingness to follow their directives.

Maybe they believed lying to us was protecting us from becoming too fearful, although some realistic fear might do some good. If our citizens need to be personally accountable for making healthy choices, then our government leaders need to be personally accountable for being truthful to our community.

Sharon Young

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter