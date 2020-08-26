Another Kamehameha Schools employee based at Kawaiahao Plaza tests positive for COVID-19

A Kamehameha Schools employee based at Kawaiahao Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19, the KS COVID-19 Response Team announced today. It’s the third incident reported for an employee at that location in a month.
The employee has been working remotely and is in isolation, and no other employees or students were exposed.
The response team said that the employee did not acquire the coronavirus from another employee or facility and has not been on site.
