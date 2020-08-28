Kealakekua restaurant shut down for violating COVID-19 rules for a day

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued a red placard Monday to a Hawaii Island food service establishment for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Anahkahna Inc., dba The Korner Pocket Bar and Grill, at 81-970 Halekii St., Kealakekua, got its first red placard for violating physical distancing and face mask use requirements.

The business was forced to close Monday, but was allowed to reopen Tuesday after a follow-up inspection.

The Food Safety Branch responded to a complaint and found that on Aug. 19 one person was not wearing a face covering and there was a lack of 6-foot spacing between tables.

The Health Department did a follow-up inspection on Monday and found two employees in the kitchen were not wearing masks.

The company has 20 days to contest the notice.

On Tuesday, the restaurant corrected the violation and received a green placard, allowing it to reopen.