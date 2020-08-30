Crews clean up 4,000-gallon sewage spill at Tripler Army Medical Center

The Army said Saturday that it had completed cleanup of approximately 4,000 gallons of untreated wastewater at Tripler Army Medical Center after a sewer line blockage caused a manhole to overflow.

The Army’s Directorate of Public Works said the spill happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday outside the hospital, with response crews completing cleanup and disinfection just after 1 p.m. The wastewater was discharged into a parking lot at the hospital and onto nearby Jarrett White Road.

The spill did not enter the Oahu’s storm water system and no further action is required at this time, the Army said. The state Health Department was also notified of the incident.

Community members with questions about the spill can call 655-4221 or 655-4815 for more information.