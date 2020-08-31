Puunene brush fire on Maui is 95% contained

A fast-moving brush fire that scorched approximately 1,500 acres in Puunene Sunday is 95% contained, according to a Maui Fire Department spokesman.

Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said crews are continuing to battle hot spots today.

Multiple fire units including three helicopters responded to the blaze that broke out at about 1 p.m. Sunday in proximity to the old Puunene School and Puunene Post Office.

The fire prompted evacuations at the Maui Humane Society Puunene shelter and Central Maui Baseyard.

No injuries were reported.