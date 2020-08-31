WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell discusses COVID-19 surge testing

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. today outside of Honolulu Hale to discuss COVID-19 surge testing as the state health officials recorded seven deaths and 133 new coronavirus cases.

Hawaii has had a long run of triple-digit increases in daily coronavirus cases since Aug. 3. Majority of the cases have been reported on Oahu, which prompted a state, city and federal government partnership to offer free mass testing on Oahu with plans to administer tests to 5,000 people each day for two weeks.

Just six days into the program, about 1,000 Oahu residents have been told to retake their COVID-19 tests at a Kaneohe testing site because of test tube mislabeling.

City officials plan to close H-3 freeway for 13 hours to conduct surge testing on Sept. 1 and 3. Traffic from Kaneohe must enter H-3 from Kamehameha Highway since the Likelike on-ramp will be closed. Traffic from Honolulu may enter H-3 from H-1 or Moanalua Freeway, where Honolulu Police Department officers will direct drivers to an open testing station.

