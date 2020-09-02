Board of Water Supply finishes repairs to 36-inch water main in Hawaii Kai

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews have completed repairs to a leaky valve to a 36-inch transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway near the Hawaii Kai Golf Course.
Water service has been fully restored to the main, and residents from Keahole Street to the golf course may resume normal water use.
Customers in Hawaii Kai had been asked to use water for essential needs as crews worked to repair a leaky valve on a transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway near the entrance to the golf course, which helps provide water to the Hawaii Kai area.
The work caused the main to be temporarily taken out of service, BWS said. To help reduce water demand in the area, customers were asked to use water for cooking, drinking and personal sanitation needs only.
The repair work affected traffic on Kalanianaole Highway near the golf course. A portion of the town-bound lane was closed; special duty officers were asked to help direct traffic.
