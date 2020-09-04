Minor earthquake rattles Maui

A small earthquake that struck Maui Friday night was felt across the Valley Isle.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake hit at about 9:43 p.m. and was centered about 1.6 miles east-southeast of Paia and 8.2 miles east of Kahului at a depth of about 21 miles.
The USGS “did you feel it” self-reported online survey recorded dozens of responses from Lahaina to Hana.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.