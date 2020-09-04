Minor earthquake rattles Maui

A small earthquake that struck Maui Friday night was felt across the Valley Isle.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake hit at about 9:43 p.m. and was centered about 1.6 miles east-southeast of Paia and 8.2 miles east of Kahului at a depth of about 21 miles.

The USGS “did you feel it” self-reported online survey recorded dozens of responses from Lahaina to Hana.