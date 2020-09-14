Caldwell says Oahu surge testing successful; more than 60K tested in 2 weeks

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said surge testing on Oahu was a success with more than 60,000 people tested over the past 14 days.

In the last day of surge testing, the city has completed 60,274 tests and counting.

As of Sunday, there were 266 positives out of 44,751 tests, a seven-day average positivity rate of 0.6.

Caldwell said the city will keep nearly 30,000 more free tests it acquired from the federal government to do additional testing through November in target areas with high-risk populations.

“We’re still seeing a lot of cases in the Pacific Island community and the Filipino American community. While we know there’s community spread and we know it’s in certain areas, it’s not everywhere,” Caldwell said. “It gives me hope we can continue to manage the number of cases so we never have to do another lockdown again.”