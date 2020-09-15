Sharks spotted again off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials have again posted shark warning signs in Waikiki after sharks were spotted at Kaimana Beach.
Two or three white tip sharks, each about four feet in length, were observed today feeding on a school of fish.
On Monday, a warning was issued after three, four-foot sharks were observed about 10 yards offshore in the same area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.