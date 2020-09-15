comscore Sharks spotted again off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sharks spotted again off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:10 pm

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials have again posted shark warning signs in Waikiki after sharks were spotted at Kaimana Beach.

Two or three white tip sharks, each about four feet in length, were observed today feeding on a school of fish.

On Monday, a warning was issued after three, four-foot sharks were observed about 10 yards offshore in the same area.

