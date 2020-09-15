Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hale Nani Rehab and Nursing Center is on Pensacola Street in Makiki. A story on Page B1 Sunday incorrectly reported the location.

>> Michel Rubini owns The Sunset Beach House, a vacation rental on Oahu’s North Shore. His first name was misspelled in a story on Page B1 on Aug. 27.