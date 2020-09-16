comscore 1 arrested, 8 cited for violating emergency order after raid at Palolo game room | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1 arrested, 8 cited for violating emergency order after raid at Palolo game room

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Officers from the Honolulu Police Department’s District 7 Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at 1720 Palolo Ave. that resulted in the arrests.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices and eight others were cited for violating the Mayor’s emergency order for illegal gathering on Tuesday night in Palolo.

Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices and eight others were cited for violating the Mayor’s emergency order for illegal gathering on Tuesday night in Palolo.

Officers from the Honolulu Police Department’s District 7 Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the suspected game room at 1720 Palolo Ave., which resulted in the arrest.

Police ask Oahu residents to report illegal gambling activity by calling HPD’s Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.

