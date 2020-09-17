Off the News: UH considers program cuts

University of Hawaii-Manoa budget-cutting ideas are all there to read once you drill down into the “suggestions” posted online (manoa.hawaii.edu/provost/planning-for-post-pandemic-hawaii). Scroll down to the links to proposals for each college. The email address for comments: COVID19@hawaii.edu.

It would be smart to read up on this before hitting the “Apply Now” button just below that, a standard banner across the site. Hashtag: #MakeManoaYours — if your degree program is still there, that is.

Funding for Fernhurst vetoed

Among the bills Gov. David Ige vetoed this week was one allocating $450,045 to help keep alive state funding for an effective work furlough program for women inmates. In the past five years, about 200 women from all islands have come through the YMCA Fernhurst Women’s Program, resulting in an 80% success rate.

Ige’s rationale cited state rules that in this case would block timely payment to the program, and pointed out that he has issued a directive for the state to continue work furlough programs for women inmates. Let’s hope that remaining prison-based programs can match the strides Fernhurst made with its community-based transitional residence program.