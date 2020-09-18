Hawaii health officials confirm 12 COVID-19 deaths at Hilo veterans home and an additional death on Oahu

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today confirmed 12 COVID-19 deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo and reported an additional coronavirus-related death on Oahu, bringing the state total since the beginning of the pandemic to 120 fatalities.

“Reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19,” state health officials said today in a news release.

The Hilo veterans home deaths included 11 men and a woman all between the ages of 70 and 80 with underlying health conditions. Ten of those residents died and two others were hospitalized, health officials said.

There are now 15 deaths confirmed among residents of the Hilo veterans home on Hawaii island. Health officials said the U.S. Veterans Administration, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the DOH Office of Health Care Assurance are conducting three separate assessments into the infections and deaths at the facility.

“The findings and recommendations in the two assessments conducted by the VA and the Incident Command Medical Support Team (HI-EMA, ESF-8) have been transmitted to the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home and are being prepared for release. It is expected these reports will be ready soon. The DOH/OHCA unannounced inspection report is being completed today and will be transmitted to the facility before being shared with the public,” according to a statement.

The additional death on Oahu was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 198,000 today.

Hawaii had 114 new cases today, including 105 on Oahu and nine on Hawaii island. As a result of updated information, two cases from Oahu were removed and one Kauai case was re-categorized to Oahu.

Health officials today recorded 11,217 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,119 on Oahu, 632 in Hawaii County, 381 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Officials counted 4,559 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 114 positive cases representing 2.5% of the total tested. Of the 273,888 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 3.6% have been positive. Of the 51,375 total surge tests conducted so far, 319 or less than 1% have been positive.

