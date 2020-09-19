Letters: Let businesses reopen under safety guidelines; In war against virus, leadership falls short; Can Postal Service deliver on balloting

Allow businesses to reopen with the understanding that it’s their responsibility to follow health safety guidelines set up by the state Department of Health and the governor, with the understanding that inspectors will be making unannounced visits to observe. If violations are found, the business would immediately be shut down.

You may have to hire and train temporary inspectors. As customers, we would have to do our part, but we are in this together. As our economy goes, so do we.

Annette Spinaio

Kailua

Don’t trust information coming out of China

China reported seeing no new domestic COVID-19 cases in weeks (“Chinese forces to join Russia-based exercises,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10).

Seriously? With 1.4 billion people? While Russia (146 million population) is continuing to see new cases and has reported more than 1 million people infected?

China is not to be trusted. This virus (and SARS, bird flu and others) originated there. Do not trust the information that comes out of China.

Be very careful. Wear your mask. COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating worldwide. There should be serious consequences.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

In war against virus, leadership falls short

We are facing the worst crisis since the Japanese attack of Dec. 7, 1941.

At that time, we had Franklin Roosevelt to lead us as president and Adm. Chester Nimitz to command the Pacific Fleet.

Today we have Donald Trump as president and David Ige as governor. Incompetence personified. What a contrast!

Carl Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Can Postal Service deliver on balloting?

Last March I received an invitation from the Census Bureau to complete the census online. In April it sent a follow-up postcard telling me I could complete the paper form it sent. I thought this odd as I had received no paper form.

I finally got counted, so was greatly surprised this week when I received a paper census form in the mail. Then I saw the date: April 8.

And we’re going to trust the U.S. Postal Service with mail-in voting, too?

Chuck Jonas

Kailua-Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

