Hilo Medical Center reports another death at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency today reported another COVID-19 fatality at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, pushing Hawaii County’s pandemic death toll to 28.

Hawaii Department of Health officials have yet to count the latest deaths at the Hilo veterans home. State officials said 20 deaths are still pending verification and classification.

“DOH is awaiting medical records and reports to verify these deaths prior to official reporting,” according to a news release.

The agency today reported 13 new coronavirus cases and 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaii County. No other details were immediately available.

“Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families,” according to a news release.