Police investigate shooting of 46-year-old man on Kalihi Street

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in Kalihi that left a 46-year-old man in serious condition.
At about 8 a.m. today, Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of the shooting at 306 Kalihi St., which is listed as a 7-Eleven store.
Paramedics treated the man for an apparent gunshot wound to his lower left leg and transported him to a hospital emergency room.
Police said an attempted murder investigation is still ongoing at the scene, but no road closures are in effect.
