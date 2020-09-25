Restaurant near Ala Moana closed for serving alcohol past 10, groups greater than 5

The Honolulu Liquor Commission closed Yakiniku Don Day, a Korean barbecue restaurant along Keeaumoku Street, for violating the city’s emergency orders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city in a news release said staff at the restaurant were serving alcohol after 10 p.m. on Thursday, allowing groups of more than five people to dine and were not wearing facial coverings.

The liquor commission closed the restaurant for 24 hours.

On Thursday groups of up to five people were allowed to gather indoors or outdoors, according to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest emergency order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Honolulu.