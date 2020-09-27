Warning signs return at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after shark sighting

The City and County of Honolulu says warning signs have been posted once again a shark was spotted in the ocean off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki today.
An alert sent at 12:33 p.m. said at least one shark was confirmed to be feeding on fish in an area about 20 to 30 yards from shore.
The public is advised to remain out of the water until lifeguards remove the warning signs.
