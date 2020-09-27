comscore Warning signs return at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after shark sighting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warning signs return at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after shark sighting

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 25 Sharks were last seen off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 25

    Sharks were last seen off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Friday.

The City and County of Honolulu says warning signs have been posted once again a shark was spotted in the ocean off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki today.

An alert sent at 12:33 p.m. said at least one shark was confirmed to be feeding on fish in an area about 20 to 30 yards from shore.

The public is advised to remain out of the water until lifeguards remove the warning signs.

