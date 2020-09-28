After an embarrassing gaffe, DK Metcalf holds on for the game-winning TD to beat the Cowboys

SEATTLE >> DK Metcalf made an unforgivable blunder by starting his celebration too soon, a textbook example of what not to do.
His coach told him so. So did his quarterback.
“He had that fluke play today and I told him, never do it again,” Russell Wilson said.
Given the chance to redeem himself, Metcalf came through in the final minutes and this time there was no question about the celebration. Metcalf caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Dallas Cowboys 38-31 on Sunday.
“The fact that he came back, of course he did. He’s such a great competitor,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Wilson threw five touchdown passes, setting a record for most scoring passes in the first three games of a season with 14. Patrick Mahomes threw for 13 TDs in three games to launch his MVP season in 2018. Wilson became the first QB to have at least four TD passes in each of the first three games.
Metcalf appeared to have a walk-in touchdown after hauling in a deep pass from Wilson late in the first quarter. But he was careless with the ball in the final few steps before the goal line, and cornerback Trevon Diggs came up from behind and knocked the ball free. It went out of the end zone for a touchback.
Instead of a touchdown and 16-3 lead, it was a 62-yard reception and a forgettable moment.
“The lesson learned will help everybody and fortunately we overcame it and didn’t wreck the game for us,” Carroll said. “But it’s a terrible play. It really is because he’s got a touchdown, just finish it off, and he started celebrating too early.”
Wilson was 27 of 40 for 315 yards. His latest bit of fourth-quarter magic ruined Dak Prescott’s attempt at a second straight major comeback.
Prescott had one last chance after Metcalf’s TD reception. He led the Cowboys to the Seattle 22 but was sacked by rookie Alton Robinson on second down, and Dallas had to use its final timeout with 16 seconds left. On third down, Prescott’s desperation throw to the end zone was intercepted by Ryan Neal.
Prescott finished 37 of 57 for a career-high 472 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I want to make those throws and I want to have that opportunity,” Prescott said. “We’ve just got to be better starting with myself on converting those and making more of these one-score game wins for us.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.