Flood advisory in effect for Hawaii island

A flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii island through 10:45 a.m. today.

At 7:38 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over South Hilo and Puna, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was seen falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour from Hawaiian Paradise Park to Hilo. More rainfall may move ashore from the southeast over the next few hours, forecasters said.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Glenwood, Orchidland Estates, Keaau, Pahoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Hakalau, Ninole, Fern Acres, Eden Roc, Kurtistown and Fern Forest.

People are advised to avoid streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.