Kahanamoku Beach water quality advisory is canceled

The water quality advisory for Kahanamoku Beach in Waikiki has been canceled, the Hawaii State Department of Health Clean Water Branch announced Thursday afternoon.

Results of water tests obtained Thursday afternoon from follow-up samples collected Wednesday showed that levels of enterococci, the fecal indicator bacteria, no longer exceeded the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL, the branch said in an email.

The samples with high bacteria levels of 453 enterococci per 100 mL were collected Tuesday, and the advisory was posted on the branch’s website and sent out by email Sept. 29 , after the results were received from the lab so late that the signs on the beach weren’t posted until Sept. 30, branch coordinator Myron Honda said in an email.

For more information, and to subscribe to receive email advisories about beachwater quality and sewage spills, go to health.hawaii.gov/cwb/.