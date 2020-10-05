Editorial: UH executives take a pay cut

Following other cost-saving measures, such as a hiring freeze, the University of Hawaii now plans to trim salaries for executive-managerial employees — such as chancellors, deans and various directors — as a means to save the 10-campus system $2.2 million this fiscal year.

Much more belt-tightening is expected because tuition revenue, which accounts for about 40% of UH’s operating budget, is projected to decline this fall. Further, most of the budget’s balance comes from state general funds, and the state is facing a jaw-dropping $2.3 billion operating budget deficit over the next two years due to economic fallout tied to COVID-19.

Act like a tourist, get caught

We won’t know who called in the anonymous tip that snagged a pair of quarantine violators last week, leading to the arrests of the mainland couple visiting Honolulu. But maybe we can figure out how they got caught.

After never turning up at their supposedly booked hotel, they were spotted swimming with the dolphins at another one. Could it be that locals know that only tourists swim with the dolphins? And that tourists are under 14-day quarantine, until a pre-travel testing option starts Oct. 15? Suspicious minds know all that.