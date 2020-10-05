With no D in Dallas, Cleveland Browns roar to 41-14 lead then hold off the Cowboys and Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, Texas >> Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett enjoyed their homecoming.
It was easy to forget the surroundings were familiar for Odell Beckham Jr., too.
Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, including one set up when Garrett had a strip sack in a third straight game, and Beckham scored three times and the Cleveland Browns held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 on Sunday.
The Cleveland quarterback was playing at the home of the Cowboys for the first time since winning a Big 12 championship with Oklahoma there three years ago. Now the Austin, Texas, native has the Browns at 3-1 for the first time since 2001.
Garrett played just a few miles from where he grew up and played high school football, on a field he visited several times at Texas A&M.
Beckham Jr.? He spent his first six seasons with the New York Giants, so there were plenty of people who had seen him celebrating in an AT&T Stadium.
Beckham capped his big day with a 50-yard scoring run on a reverse after the Cowboys had cut a 41-14 deficit to 41-38 late in the fourth quarter with three straight touchdowns and 2-point conversions.
“It’s funny, Kareem (Hunt) before the play was like, ‘We just need 5 yards,’” said Beckham, who had 81 yards receiving and two scores with 73 yards rushing on two reverses. “And Harrison Bryant, the rookie is giving me advice and coaching me up and telling me to stay inbounds. I said, ‘Thanks, rook.’ And I turned the corner and everybody was blocking and I just turned the jets on and found the end zone.”
Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense continue to give up points at a rate unseen since the franchise’s winless inaugural season six decades ago, and their offense keeps giving up the ball even while scoring in bunches.
While Dak Prescott (502 yards, four TDs) became the first NFL quarterback to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games, the Cowboys (1-3) allowed a franchise-record 307 yards rushing and are the first team since the Raiders in 2012 to allow 38 or more points three games in a row in the same season. The only time the Cowboys had ever done that was during their 0-11-1 debut in 1960.
“We keep hurting ourselves on offense, putting our defense in bad spots,” said Prescott, whose interception on his career-high 58th and final attempt ended any comeback hopes in the final two minutes. “And not starting fast enough, that’s what’s been killing us over the past few games. That’s definitely frustrating, is just making the same mistakes over and over.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.