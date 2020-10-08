Off the News: Surgeon general gets cited

It does seem a little unfair that the U.S. surgeon general would be cited for violating Honolulu’s lockdown rules while enjoying Kualoa Regional Park. After all, Jerome Adams came to Hawaii in August to help our state fight the coronavirus, bringing 90,000 free test kits with him. He told the police officer he didn’t know the park was closed at the time. Still, Adams hasn’t asked for special treatment — and with the coronavirus still out there, neither should anyone else. So stay safe and follow the rules; otherwise, expect to be cited.