Motorcyclist, 36, in critical condition after crash in Ewa Beach

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in the Ewa Beach area early this morning.

At around 3 a.m., a 36-year-old man was riding his motorcycle southbound on Fort Weaver Road, according to the Honolulu Police Department. As he turned left onto Geiger Road, he struck a traffic island and was ejected onto the roadway.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Neither drugs, speed or alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision, police said.