Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Three of the lagoons at Ko Olina Resort will be reserved for hotel guests and condominium owners. The fourth will be open to the public. A caption on A1 in Thursday’s paper was inaccurate.